Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,270.43

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,270.43 and traded as high as $2,334.00. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,326.00, with a volume of 97,281 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,400.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,270.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03.

In other Computacenter plc (CCC.L) news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

