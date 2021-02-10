Comparing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cogent Communications and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 4 3 0 2.43 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than B Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.36 $37.52 million $0.76 81.50 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Summary

Cogent Communications beats B Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

