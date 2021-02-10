Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BVN stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

