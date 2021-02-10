Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,087 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,744% compared to the average daily volume of 547 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 225,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

