Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

