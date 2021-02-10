Comerica Bank Sells 5,701 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,663.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

