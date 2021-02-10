Comerica Bank Increases Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 180.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMI Capital LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after buying an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 255,161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 43.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 215,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,019.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,599. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

