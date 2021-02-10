Comerica Bank Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

