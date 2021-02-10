Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meritor were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, COO Chris Villavarayan sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $152,262.76. Insiders have sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MTOR stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.