Comerica Bank Buys 55 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $557.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

