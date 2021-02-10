Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

