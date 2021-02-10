Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.97.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
