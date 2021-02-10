Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.73

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 21574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

