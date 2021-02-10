Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,118 shares of company stock worth $1,655,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

