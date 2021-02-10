Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

