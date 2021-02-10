CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Shares of CNO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
