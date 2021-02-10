CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of CNO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

