CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Shares of CME stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.46. 139,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,159. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

