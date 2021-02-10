Cloudflare (NET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NET opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -239.63 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $94.82.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

