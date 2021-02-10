Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 4,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,929. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

