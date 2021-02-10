Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.32

Claren Energy Corp. (CVE:CEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 100470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.08 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About Claren Energy (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Claren Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claren Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.