Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.