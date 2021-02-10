Citigroup Increases Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $35.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.50 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

