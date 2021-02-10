Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.