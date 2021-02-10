Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

