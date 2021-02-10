Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cineplex to post earnings of C($1.43) per share for the quarter.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million.

CGX stock opened at C$11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$701.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$33.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

