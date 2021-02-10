Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cineplex to post earnings of C($1.43) per share for the quarter.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million.
CGX stock opened at C$11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$701.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$33.90.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
