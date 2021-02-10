Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00.

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00.

Ciena stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

