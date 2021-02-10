CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 371,539 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371,539 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CGI were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CGI by 876.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CGI by 289.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 24.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,747,000 after purchasing an additional 185,413 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.