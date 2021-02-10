CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 809 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.