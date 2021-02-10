CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $35.23 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $359.56 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

