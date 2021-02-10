CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 161,096 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,096 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

