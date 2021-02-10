Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

