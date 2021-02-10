Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $1,827.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.49 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,434.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,309.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.