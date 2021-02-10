China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.
About China Vanke
