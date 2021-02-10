China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.