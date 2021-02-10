China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.79

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 32610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$320.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

