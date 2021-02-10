China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Everbright Environment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

