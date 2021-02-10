Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.39.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.23 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

