Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. 333,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

