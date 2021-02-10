Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 314,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.