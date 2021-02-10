Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.