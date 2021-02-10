Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

