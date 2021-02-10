Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

CHKP stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

