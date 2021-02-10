Check Capital Management Inc. CA Trims Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for 1.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.66% of Alliance Data Systems worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. 3,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,748. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

