Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 2,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 81,975.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 255,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

