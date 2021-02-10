Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.96. Charter Communications reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $20.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.98 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.94 to $36.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $619.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.35. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

