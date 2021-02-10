Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

CRL stock opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

