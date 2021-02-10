Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.20. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 357,506 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of £26.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

