ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.39 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,150. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

