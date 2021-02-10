CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Critical Contrast

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

65.7% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CFN Enterprises and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85

Farfetch has a consensus price target of $51.54, suggesting a potential downside of 22.81%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $870,000.00 12.10 $8.37 million N/A N/A Farfetch $1.02 billion 22.21 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -55.18

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -1,019.62% -2,402.45% -2,711.86% Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98%

Summary

Farfetch beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc., a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. It also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues. In addition, the company offers CFN Enterprises' services that are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.