Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.