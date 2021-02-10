Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Financial Comparison

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Century Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.60 $39.70 million N/A N/A First Hawaiian $871.22 million 3.95 $284.39 million $2.19 12.02

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71% First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Century Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86

First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.71%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Century Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 27 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.