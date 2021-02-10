Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

